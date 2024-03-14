Bong Go assists displaced workers in Muntinlupa City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended support to Filipinos whose livelihood has been adversely affected by the global health crisis in Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa City on Monday, 11 March.

The activity was held at Alabang Public Market, where Go’s Malasakit Team provided relief items, such as snacks, masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for volleyball and basketball, to 146 displaced workers. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), through the initiative of Senator Go and in partnership with the OFW Partylist led by Cong. Marissa Magsino, likewise held a briefing for those who qualify, acquainting them with the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. This program provides short-term employment assistance to those affected by economic challenges.

"Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, ang gobyerno ay tumutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nakakapagbigay ng pansamantalang trabaho sa kanila," Go said in a video message.

"Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas ligtas at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added.

Meanwhile, to reduce the financial strain on individuals needing hospital services, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also successfully pushed the Malasakit Centers program in 2018.

This program aims to consolidate various government medical assistance into a single, accessible location, offering a one-stop shop for easier access. These centers aim to help economically disadvantaged and indigent patients decrease their medical costs.

Since its launch, the government has successfully established 161 Malasakit Centers, including the one located at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, helping more than ten million underprivileged Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Principally sponsored and authored by Go and with the help of his fellow lawmakers, the Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 in 2019.

Furthermore, through the collective efforts of the DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide for the year 2022 to 2024, including one in the city of Muntinlupa.

As the lead implementing agency, DOH, headed by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established.

As he continues to be committed to enhancing the quality of public service in the city, Go, who serves as the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the acquisition of medicines for the city’s Rolling Botika, a multipurpose vehicle, the construction of an evacuation center and a stand-alone dialysis clinic inside the Bureau of Corrections.