Bayad, GETT close partnership deal to offer convenient payment solutions

Bayad, the pioneer brand in the outsourced payment collection service in the Philippines, officializes its partnership with Gateway Express Travel and Tours (GETT), a travel agency arm of El Roi Group of Companies.

El Roi Group of Companies is an international institution headquartered in Dubai that specializes in ticketing, hotel bookings, local and international tours, immigration consultancy, and a variety of online network marketing services. On the other hand, GETT is also widely present in Metro Manila and South Luzon.

Through its partnership with Bayad, GETT will integrate a one-stop-shop solution in its web platform at www.gettnetwork.com. This platform extends to its over 1,500 authorized travel agents nationwide, not only enabling them to book flights and travel packages but also to process bills payment for electric and water utilities, telecommunications, cable, internet, insurance, online shopping, and many others.”

Bayad President and CEO Lawrence Y. Ferrer shared, “We continue to empower businesses like GETT to bring financial services closer to Filipinos. Through our partnership with GETT, we recognize the need to address the call for financial inclusion as we also reach underserved populations in the regional area.”

GETT President and CEO Mark Anthony O. Bas added, “We are honored to partner with Bayad as we enable seamless end-to-end financial solutions and share the same goal of ensuring that no community is left behind in the country’s financial landscape.”

For service providers like GETT that are interested to be part of Bayad’s extensive payment channel network, send an email to partnerships@bayad.com. Bayad enables partners to attain nationwide presence and provides end-to-end support services for efficient payment and collection processing.