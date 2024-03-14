Abalos probes LGU liability in Chocolate Hills resort

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur C. Abalos Jr. on Thursday said they are now looking into the liability incurred by the local government unit on the controversial resort built in the middle of Chocolate Hills in Bohol.

"Any activity that disturbs or damages protected areas such as the Chocolate Hills, without proper authorization, is prohibited by law," Abalos told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

"We will look into the accountability of the local government units (LGUs) concerned," Abalos added.

He said that they joined the public in its "profound concern" over there Captain's Peak Resort that established a pool resort within the Chocolate Hills which is already declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a protected area under Proclamation No. 1037, series of 1997 and Republic Act No. 7586 or the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act of 1992.

"Should there be neglect of duty or any other irregularity on the part of the officials tasked with protecting and overseeing the area, we will not hesitate to pursue appropriate legal actions," Abalos said.

"Local government units are stewards of nature. Under our Local Government Code, they have the mandate to enhance the right of the people to a balanced ecology. If illegal construction was allowed within a protected area, this would fall gravely short of this responsibility," Abalos explained.

He added that they are committed to work with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources "toward any resolution they deem just on this matter."