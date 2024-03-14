3 extortionists using FL’s name nabbed in Pasay

Three individuals were arrested for allegedly using the name of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in their illegal activities, such as extortion, the Philippine National Police said Thursday.

In a statement, PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief, MGen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said its law enforcement officers conducted an entrapment operation against identified extortionists around 8:00 PM on 11 March at the Bluebay Walk, Metropolitan Park Building, Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City.

The police operation resulted in the apprehension of 48-year-old alias “Isko” and his cohorts identified as 46-year-old alias “Joselito” and 42-year-old Marines alias “German” and the seizure marked money, a .45-caliber Taurus pistol, and three magazines.

Caramat said the operation stemmed from the complaint lodged by a victim against “Isko” who promised that he would protect his emission testing and medical business from being flagged by the Land Transportation Office in exchange for P5 million.

The complainant also said the suspect threatened him of flagging and canceling all of his business transactions using the suspect's connections with the First Lady if he did not comply with the demands.

Upon the arrest of the suspects, Caramat said they were charged with violation of Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code (robbery extortion) before the City Prosecutor’s Office of Pasay City.

Caramat also warned the public “to be alert and critical about the identity of the person you are transacting with and I have instructed my operatives to step up its efforts in the arrest of these criminals within the bounds of the law.”