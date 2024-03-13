Wedding mask

There are rules when taking pictures, like asking permission first before clicking the camera. The rules are stricter in Afghanistan.

“Taking pictures is a major sin,” Mohammad Hashem Shaheed Wror, a senior official in the justice ministry, recently told a seminar for department staff in the capital Kabul, according to footage broadcast by several media and a report from Agence France-Presse.

Officials in the birthplace and stronghold of the Taliban, the city of Kandahar, were ordered by the ministry not to snap images of living things.

When the Taliban first ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, television images and pictures of living things were banned. The current ban on taking photos of living things, however, does not extend to the media or the public, the spokesperson for Kandahar’s governor, Mahmood Azzam, told AFP.

That seems fair as official central government departments frequently distribute and share pictures of senior officials meeting with foreign dignitaries.

In a wedding ceremony, picture-taking is a must for posterity.

A bride had reservations, though, during her nuptials to a California software engineer on 10 February at a venue overlooking a scenic Utah mountain range.

Cambree Wright’s then-groom, Jacob, was insistent on using a new camera to record the ceremony, but she was adamant. From the pre-nuptial pictorial to the wedding day, he would ask to use the Apple gadget, but she always turned him down.

The tech engineer for a start-up AI company again asked his bride to let him use his newly bought Apple Vision Pro on their wedding day, and she relented, but only during the reception.

“He probably asked me two or three times. I was like, ‘No, no, no, we have to wait, we have to wait.’ And then I turned around one minute, and he had it on,” she recalled, the New York Post reports.

Jacob was dancing fully equipped with a white headset strapped to his face. He controlled it using his voice, hands, and eyes.

“I have a video of me there with all the bridesmaids, all the groomsmen, everyone who came to the ceremony,” he told Futurism of his recordings with the high-tech contraption.

The now Mrs. Wright didn’t look at him when he had the goggles on, finding it creepy and uncanny. One picture of the couple together taken by someone else and posted on social media proved her point as the groom is shown in the photo with his right hand typing on an imaginary keyboard to record the shoot.