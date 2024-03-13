Time to have Men’s Day

Don’t look now but it seems like every group is getting their own special day or month.

Women have International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, LGBTQ+ folks havae Pride Month, and even left-handed people have their day (13th of August, in case you were wondering).

But what about the men? Shouldn’t they get a turn in the spotlight too? Shouldn’t there be an International Men’s Day or Month to balance the celebration scale?

First, let’s acknowledge that men already seem to have a pretty good deal in society. Historically, men have held the majority of positions of power and influence. They’ve been the leaders and decision-makers whose achievements have been recorded and celebrated throughout history.

So, it might seem a bit cheeky for men to ask for yet another day or month dedicated to them. It’s like the kid with a mountain of toys asking for just one more.

However, in the spirit of equality (and a bit of playful mischief), let’s entertain the idea. After all, men face unique challenges and issues that often go unnoticed or unaddressed.

Take mental health, for example. Society often expects men to suppress their emotions and tough it out, leading to high rates of depression and suicide. An International Men’s Day or Month could illuminate these issues and encourage men to seek help and support without feeling ashamed or weak.

Then there’s the whole toxic masculinity thing. From a young age, boys are often taught to conform to narrow and harmful stereotypes about what it means to be a man. They’re told to be tough, aggressive, and unemotional, which can lead to all sorts of problems later in life. Perhaps an International Men’s Day or Month could be an opportunity to challenge these stereotypes and redefine masculinity more healthily and inclusively.

Of course, some might argue that every day is already International Men’s Day, given society’s patriarchal nature. And it’s true that men still hold disproportionate power and privilege in many areas of life. But does that mean they shouldn’t have a day or month to celebrate their achievements and contributions? After all, celebrating men doesn’t have to mean diminishing women or any other group. It’s not a zero-sum game.

On the flip side, one could argue that adding an International Men’s Day or Month to the calendar might be a bit redundant. After all, men already dominate so much of the public discourse and representation. They’re the default protagonists in books, movies, and TV shows. They’re the ones whose stories are told and celebrated year-round. Do they really need even more attention?

Plus, let’s not forget the potential backlash. In a world where the mere mention of feminism can send some people into a frothing rage, imagine the uproar over an International Men’s Day or Month. “But what about the men?!” they’d cry, conveniently ignoring that every other day is already about the men.

Come to think of it, the question of whether there should be an International Men’s Day or Month is a bit of a silly one. The prospect of sponsors jumping on the bandwagon could be downright awkward. Imagine, so says a smart-alecky friend of ours, feminine napkin brands supporting a celebration like International Men’s Day.

Ultimately, whether or not we need such a fete is more like arguing over who gets the last slice of pizza. It’s not really that important in the grand scheme of things, but it sure is fun to debate.

