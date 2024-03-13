Suspect in alarm and scandal yields shabu

Members of the Makati City police arrested a man who was creating trouble in their neighborhood. He yielded illegal drugs and weapons. Upon his arrest, illegal drugs and weapons were found in his possession.

This unfold after policemen responded to a concerned citizen's report about one alias Ernil, 21 years old, creating trouble on 12 March 2024, at Jervois St., Brgy. Pinagkaisahan in Makati City. The arrest was executed on charges of Alarms and Scandal, Violation of B.P. Blg. 6 (Illegal Possession of Bladed Weapon), and Sec. 11 Art. II of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

he police also resulted to the confiscation of approximately 11 grams of suspected shabu.

The incident occured at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, following a telephone call reporting the suspect's violent and erratic behavior.

The Makati police responded promptly, leading to the immediate arrest of the suspect.

Investigation revealed that alias Ernil had gone berserk at Jervois Street, wielding a kitchen knife measuring approximately eight inches.

The duty desk officer of Guadalupe Nuevo Sub-station, Makati CPS, received the call, prompting the swift dispatch of officers to the scene.

During the arrest, officers discovered the suspect in possession of the kitchen knife and two medium heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu with street value of P74,800.

The suspect will face complaints for his violent outburst, illegal possession of a bladed weapon, and drug-related offenses.