PLMun building inaugurated

The city of Muntinlupa will soon have its own training facilities for tourism and hospitality majors aiming to follow their dreams and make their mark on the growing industry.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon led the recent inauguration of the Juan N. Luna Academic Building 5 at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa, together with City Government and university officials.

The new building is part of the program accreditation for the university’s upcoming Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management.

According to PLMun president Dr. Raymund Arcega, the ITHM is expected to provide quality education in the field of tourism and hospitality management with immediate employment opportunities given the demand in the hotel and tourism industry in the city.

The three-story building features facilities for simulated learning such as a front desk laboratory, travel desk laboratory, kitchen laboratory, resto-bar, deluxe room, and standard rooms on the ground floor; the ITHM faculty and dean’s offices as well as a multimedia room on the second floor; and a rooftop garden at the top level.