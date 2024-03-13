PBBM partners with German companies to boost Phl job opportunities

BERLIN, GERMANY — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. met with representatives from German companies this week to discuss projects expected to create more jobs and skill-building chances for Filipinos.

In his Facebook posts on Wednesday (Berlin time), Marcos Jr. said he met with the executives of Siemens AG and Wind Power Development (WPD) on Tuesday after giving a speech at the same hotel for the Philippine-German Business Forum.

Marcos Jr. said that the meetings he had with the heads of those companies would let more people find work in many fields in the Philippines.

"Our partnerships with Siemens AG and Wind Power Development will create more jobs in healthcare tech, green manufacturing, and renewable energy," the Chief Executive said.

In a separate Facebook post, Radio Television Malacañang said the meeting also gave the President a chance to "explore further avenues of collaboration with Siemens AG in terms of technical upskilling initiatives, economic partnership, digital services, renewable energy, infrastructure and e-mobility."

During the President's talks with WPD GmbH officials, they mostly talked about the company's continued plans to build offshore wind farms in Cavite, Negros Occidental, and Guimaras.

WPD GmbH is a business that focuses on building wind and solar projects. The offshore wind farms that are being considered are worth P 392.4 billion. This is the biggest foreign investment that the Board of Investments has ever seen in 2023.

Five onshore projects worth P56 million are being set up by WPD GmbH all over the country right now. The projects should be finished between 2027 and 2030.

During the meeting with Siemens AG President Dr. Roland Busch, Marocs Jr. said they talked about some of Siemens AG's future projects in the healthcare field, such as the Siemens Healthineers Training Center.

They also talked about how trade and business between the Philippines and Germany have grown. Busch is in charge of the German Business Committee for the Asia-Pacific region.

