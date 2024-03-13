PAOCC rescues trapped workers

Bamban, Tarlac — A Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator compound was raided operatives from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Barangay Anupul here Wednesday morning.

The POGO compound — identified as Zun Yuan Technology, Inc. — was raided due to a warrant that stemmed from reports of alleged serious illegal detention and human trafficking on foreign nationals.

Personnel from the PAOCC and the CIDG collaborated with the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, Women and Children Protection Center, Intelligence Group and the Northern Luzon Command to carry out the operation.

During the raid, authorities disclosed that there were 234 Filipinos, 107 Chinese, 58 Vietnamese, six Malaysians, a Taiwanese and two Rwandans inside the compound. They were interviewed by the authorities and are currently checked for proper documentation.

According to PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio, the raid stemmed from allegations of serious illegal detention and human trafficking, adding that they were supposed to rescue around 1,000 foreigners during the raid.

He revealed that a former worker of the company — a Vietnamese national — escaped the compound and sought help. Casio said that the foreigner was manhandled and was electrocuted naked during his stay inside the compound.

The official cited that one of the Malaysians they rescued showed signs of torture and physical abuse.

Meanwhile, a hot pursuit operation was conducted which led to the arrest of 17 foreign nationals aboard a white van at the MA Roxas highway inside the Clark Freeport, Pampanga at around 5:30 a.m.

The PAOCC confirmed that the 17 foreign nationals are also working inside the Zun Yuan Technology Inc. in Bamban, Tarlac.

According to the workers, they were promised free food and lodging inside the compound with a starting salary of P60,000 that would increase on a monthly basis. Some of the Filipinos who were rescued on Wednesday have just recently started working for the POGO company.