Manila Coffee Festival 2024: A Celebration of Filipino Coffee Culture and Art

The Coffee Heritage Project, along with event partners, Newport World Resorts, Manila Marriott Hotel, and the Coffee Science Center, is mounting its three-day annual coffee lifestyle event, entitled “Manila Coffee Festival 2024” (MCF 2024), on 15, 16, and 17 March 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

MCF 2024 will be held once again at the most stylish and happening events venue in the city, MGBX Convention Hall, Manila Marriott Hotel, Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

Our mainstay highlight, the “Single Origin Bar”, persists in championing the Filipino coffee farmers’ pride through showcasing their single-origin coffees for festival-goers to sample and enjoy. In an effort to deepen the appreciation of our heritage, the coffees will once again be served with cultural performances from all over the country by the communities that grow them.

Apart from this display, a series of talks and lectures paneled by industry personalities and experts are also held during the course of the festival. “KapeTalks” presents topics spanning the wide range of our contemporary local coffee, culture, and lifestyle scenes. An addition to our lineup in MCF 2024 is the launch of the “Cacao Alley”. This new enclave features single-origin cacao products combining tradition, innovation, and delight through a collection of curated concepts.

We are constantly finding fresh, new ways to feature local coffee along with our talented local artists, and the advocacy at the heart of this event is to put the “cool” back in “culture”. As part of our banner concept of “Coffee, Music, Art,” our second edition of the 2024 vintage of the “Muralista” competition is centered on the alternative mediums of coffee and wine.

As we stage our 7th edition this 2024, we remain distinctly Filipino in our sensibilities while standing shoulder to shoulder with similar international events such as The New York Coffee Festival, The London Coffee Festival, Tokyo Coffee Festival, and other prestigious coffee festivals all over the world.

Enjoy Manila Coffee Festival for any of the days from 15 to 17 March with the Regular Pass at P350, or experience it at its full with the Expresso Pass at P850 for three days of unlimited access. Student, Senior Citizen, and PWD discounted rates priced at P200 are also available onsite upon presentation of a valid I.D. Get your tickets online through https://mcf24.helixpay.ph/.