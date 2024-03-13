Legislators or legis-lazy-tors?

In colorful Philippine politics, often characterized by drama and intrigue, one recurring plotline seems to be legislators’ absenteeism. While we may chuckle at the irony of elected officials neglecting their duties, the reality is far from amusing.

A few in both chambers seem to have mastered the art of playing hooky. A news report in late February said that Senator Alan Peter Cayetano leads the absentees among the 24 members of the upper chamber.

According to Senate records, he attended only 36 of the 54 regular plenary sessions between July 2023 and February 2024.

Before you think he was just casually chilling somewhere, it’s worth noting that he missed four of the 18 sessions because he was apparently on official missions abroad — trips authorized by the Senate President that make skipping school legit.

But the plot thickens when you realize that Cayetano, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, also has a knack for fashionably late entrances. He waltzed in tardy a sweet 16 times to the thrice-a-week proceedings which usually start at 3 p.m. during the same period.

In 2017, Cayetano was also the Senate’s top absentee, showing up for only 31 of 310 session days from 25 July 2016 to 31 May 2017. On more than half of those days he was on official trips.

A source said Cayetano joins the ranks of other notable figures like Manny Pacquiao, Leila de Lima, and Panfilo Lacson, who also had their moments in the absentee spotlight.

On the other hand, Senate Secretariat records showed 12 senators as the superheroes of attendance for showing up without fail — Miguel Zubiri, Loren Legarda, Joel Villanueva, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Sherwin Gatchalian, Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Risa Hontiveros, Robin Padilla, Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Raffy Tulfo and Cynthia Villar.

Curious minds reached out to Cayetano’s office for a word, but crickets were chirping from his end. Seems like the silent treatment is the go-to move here.

In the Senate and House of Representatives, a legislative session with several vacant seats is as empty as promises during campaign season. It’s no secret that some legislators who have perfected the art of the disappearance cite many reasons for their absence. From “urgent personal matters” to sudden illnesses conveniently timed with controversial votes, the excuses are as creative as they are dubious.

Despite this absentee streak, lawmakers who excel in absenteeism or late arrivals are not officially slapped on the wrist. It can be likened to a sitcom where the main characters are constantly missing from the set. The show must go on, though.

However, when key players fail to show up, the script gets lost in a sea of improvisation. Legislative processes are delayed, important bills gather dust, and the audience (that’s us, the taxpayers) is left wondering if we’re watching a farce or a tragedy.

Legislators’ absenteeism is not just a punchline for political satire but a serious issue that reflects a lack of commitment, accountability, and respect for the electorate.

They say laughter is the best medicine, but the joke wears thin when it comes to legislators’ absenteeism. The punchline isn’t just about missed sessions or empty chairs; it’s about the mockery of the democratic process, the betrayal of public trust, and the sheer audacity of elected officials who treat their responsibilities like optional extras.

While the script is as unpredictable as the weather during campaign season, legislators’ absenteeism is a tragicomedy long overdue for a rewrite.

Filipinos deserve the page turned on this tired script and the writing of a new chapter of transparency, integrity, and genuine commitment to serving the Filipino people.

It’s not too much to ask our elected officials to step out of the shadows, take their roles seriously, and show up for work like the responsible public servants they were elected to be. The real punchline should be progress, accountability, and a government that works for the people, not against them.

Take it from the words of Senate President Migz, “In my long years as a public servant, I have learned this one important thing: true leadership starts by showing up for the important work for the people. And here in the Senate, we take that to heart.”

What’s the deal with legislators’ disappearing act? Will they emerge from the shadows with an explanation, or will they continue to bask in the mystery of their vanishing acts? Only time will tell.