Las Piñas empowers Women with family planning

The Las Pinas City Health Office in celebration of Women's Month organized a family planning caravan on Friday, 8 March with nearly 300 women of reproductive age as attendees.

The activity aimed to promote responsible parenthood and reproductive health by offering a range of free services, including lectures on responsible parenthood and family planning, and distribution of progestin-only implants, injectables (DMPA), contraceptive pills, and condoms.

The participants were able to avail free oral health check-ups and massage therapy, emphasizing the city's holistic approach to women's health.

The initiative was part of a broader effort to enhance awareness and accessibility of reproductive health services within the community.

City Vice Mayor April Aguilar attended the event, underscoring the local government's support for women's health initiatives.

The family planning caravan marks a significant step towards women empowerment in Las Piñas through improved access to family planning resources and education.