Lacuna highlights brgy's role in pushing Manila tourism

Joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Liga ng Barangay President and Councilor Lei Lacuna, the mayor led the launching of the Barangay Tourism Officers Orientation-Seminar at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Themed, "Turismo at Barangayan Tungo sa Maringal na Maynila," the activity was also attended by officials from local and national government, particularly those who have been tasked to head the Barangay Tourism Committee.

Mayor Honey said the orientation is an offshoot of an ordinance mandating all the barangays within the city of Manila to create their respective barangay tourism committees.

Owing to the purpose of the ordinance which is to encourage tourists and investors to flock to Manila, Lacuna said she immediately signed the measure into a local law.

Citing the importance of tourism in the economy, Mayor Honey said the local government is embarking on every possible project to showcase what the city has to offer in terms of beautiful attractions and keeping the age-old traditions, history, culture, and the arts alive.

She called on barangay leaders to use the opportunity to create more awareness among Manilans and for them to know the history of the city where they are residing.

"Malaki ang paniniwala ko sa magiging tulong ng barangay sa pagsulong ng ating industriya ng turismo. Mas kabisado ninyo ang inyong komunidad. Higit ang inyong kaalaman sa mga kayamanang sining at makulay na kasaysayan ng inyong mga barangay. Batid ninyo ang talento ng inyong mga nasasakupan. Sa inyong palagiang pakikisalamuha sa inyong mga kabrangay, marami kayong matutuklasan na may potensyal sa pagpapa-unlad at pagpapasigla ng turismo sa inyong mga lugar," (I believe greatly that barangay's contribution to the advancement of our tourism industry. You know the place well. You are well-versed about the colorful history and arts of your respective jurisdiction. You understand the talents of your constituents. With your frequent encounters of your people, you will learn new opportunities which can potentially improve the tourism situation of the area) the mayor said.

The ordinance, she said, will empower the barangays to use the unique features of their areas of jurisdiction to their advantage and ultimately, the city's.

"Ang isang simpleng karinderya na pinupuntahan ng mga tao, mga lumang bahay na taglay pa din ang kanyang kagandahan, mga ritwal o tradisyon na sa inyo lamang barangay ginagawa, ano mang bagay, lugar, tao, pagdiriwang, ang lahat ng ito ay posibleng maging destinasyon ng mga turistang lokal man o dayuhan," (The simple eatery where people go to eat, the old houses which stands the test of time, the rituals and traditions that your barangay only practices, whatever thing, place, person, festivities — all of these can potentially be a tourist destination for local and international visitors) she explained.

"Sa mga lugar na nasasakupan ng inyong mga barangay na dati nang dinarayo, magiging bahagi na rin kayo ng pagpapanatili ng kagandahan at kaayusan niyo upang siguraduhin na ito ay mapapakinabangan din ng mga darating pang mga henerasyon," (To the local tourist destination that can be found in your barangay, be part of preserving the beauty and its order for the next generation) the mayor added.

She assured that the city govenment, through the Department of Tourism, Culture and the Arts -Manila or DTCAM under the stewardship of Charlie Dungo, will aptly guide the barangay authorities to become efficient barangay tourism officers.

This, she said, is the start of a deeper bond between the city government and barangays for the common goal of making Manila a top tourist destination in the country, stressing that by working together, nothing is impossible.