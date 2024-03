LATEST

Katinko supports local products

LOOK: Katinko launches today, 13 March 2024, the K-Essentials, a collection of products integrating locally sourced materials from Philippine communities. Ginger farmers of the Abelling Tribe from Tarlac City and T'boli weavers from South Cotabato were present at the product launch. K-Essentials offers six specially crafted essential oil blends for its first product line—Focus, Refresh, Revive, Relax, Uplift, and Detox. | via VA Angeles