Japan rocket explodes

TOKYO (AFP) — A rocket made by a Japanese company exploded seconds after launch on Wednesday, in a spectacular failure for the start-up’s bid to put a satellite into orbit.

Tokyo-based Space One’s 18-meter Kairos rocket blasted off in the coastal Wakayama region of western Japan, carrying a small government test satellite.

But around five seconds later, the solid-fuel rocket erupted in fire, sending white smoke billowing around the remote mountainous area as orange flames raged on the ground, live footage showed.

Burning debris fell onto the surrounding slopes as sprinklers began spraying water in dramatic scenes watched by hundreds of spectators young and old gathered at public viewing areas including a nearby waterfront.

The fiery failure marks a blow to Japan’s efforts to enter the potentially lucrative satellite-launch market.

Space One is hoping to become the nation’s first private firm to put a satellite into orbit.