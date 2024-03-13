Imelda Marcos expected to be discharged soon — PBBM

BERLIN, GERMANY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday (Berlin time) said that his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, is reportedly showing signs of improvement and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

"She's getting better and better. Today, she might be leaving the hospital. She's scheduled to come out, I think, on Thursday," Marcos Jr. told the Philippine media delegation in an interview.

The President further explained that although Imelda was already feeling better and her fever had subsided, doctors decided to keep her in the hospital for continued treatment with antibiotics.

"What happened, similar to the bulletin we released, is that although she was already feeling better, her fever was decreasing. By now, it's gone, the doctors decided to keep her in the hospital while continuing to give her antibiotics. Until she finishes the course of antibiotics. So what they told me when I last spoke to them was Thursday," Marcos Jr. said.

Despite her medical condition, Imelda Marcos is said to be in "good spirits" and is "showing the usual good signs."

"She wants to go home, she complains about the hospital food, she wants to visit many places," Marcos Jr. said.

Last 04 March, Senator Imee Marcos, the eldest daughter of the ex-first lady, told reporters via a text message that her 94-year-old mother had been admitted to the hospital.

"We brought her to the hospital for close monitoring. Suspected pneumonia as she has been having fever and cough on and off. Given her age, we have to take maximum precautions," Imee said.

Malacañang also said last week that the former First Lady is fine, contrary to rumors on social media that she had passed away while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was in Australia for a summit.