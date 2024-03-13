Hybrid solar shift, Globe’s big leap

Ayala-backed Globe Telecom Inc. saved millions of pesos in electricity costs after integrating hybrid solar power into 26 diverse sites nationwide — a significant move as the company started developing a greener network.

Globe said on Wednesday that the program, conducted from 2022 to 2023, generated savings of over 119,000 liters worth of diesel fuel and over 67,000 kWh of electricity consumption — or equivalent to approximately P6.9 million.

“Implementing hybrid solar power across multiple sites represents a big leap in our efforts to decarbonize our operations,” Joel Agustin, Globe Network Planning and Engineering head, said.

“Beyond demonstrating our dedication to environmental stewardship, it also cements Globe’s status as the Most Sustainability-Driven Network Operator in the Philippines,” he added.

RE all the way

Off-grid towers, formerly reliant on diesel generators, were fully powered either solely by renewable energy with battery energy storage or a combination of renewables and diesel fuel.

Moreover, sites experiencing frequent power outages and those utilizing mixed sources of energy from the power grid were also included in the testing.

Globe’s hybrid solar power solution included a solar mini-grid that can be built within the facility or adjacent area, offering scalable capacity and adaptability. The system provides direct power to on-site equipment, making it ideal for deployment in challenging terrains.

The solution also incorporated an intelligent off-grid power system that primarily uses solar energy, switching to the rectifier battery system and diesel genset as needed.

Historically, Globe’s cell sites relied on electricity from the national power grid, which predominantly comes from coal, and used conventional diesel generators for backup power.

However, the transition to sustainable energy sources became a necessity, particularly for sites lacking commercial power grid connectivity or experiencing unreliable grid conditions. The sites typically depended on traditional generators running continuously.