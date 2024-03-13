Gatchalian flags delayed Metro Manila flood management project

The implementation of the Metro Manila Flood Management Project is a critical preventive tool in anticipation of the La Niña phenomenon, said Senator Win Gatchalian on Wednesday, as he flagged the project operation has been long delayed.

Gatchalian said the flood control project, worth P23.50 billion, is still 6.52 percent implemented.

“It's quite discouraging to see that the implementation is only 6.52 percent versus a target of 91 percent or a slippage of 84.48 percent,” he noted.

Gatchalian called out the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to ensure that a catch-up initiative would be undertaken immediately “to bring the project’s completion rate to a much higher level,” especially that wet season is nearing.

“This is a very important project considering that Metro Manila always experiences flooding during the rainy season or when there is intense rainfall,” he said.

Earlier, the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank each provide $207.60 million in concessional loans to finance the project.

The loan became effective in March 2018 and is scheduled to close in November this year.

The project received a cumulative disbursement equivalent to P6.92 billion or 29.44 percent of the total project cost. While the cumulative loan drawdowns stand at $72.78 million, accounting for only 17.53 percent of the total loan amount of $415.20 million.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, said the DPWH must undertake an alternative plan to achieve its goal of minimizing solid waste.

He then urged the DPWH to plan the modernization of drainage areas.

Citing a report from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA), Gatchalian said such a component of the flood management project is a pre-requisite to the rehabilitation of 36 pumping stations and the construction of 20 new ones.

To date, however, only 7 new pumping stations have been rehabilitated in the Metro, with 14 others undergoing rehabilitation.

Only 4 pumping stations of the 20 new ones are for procurement while 16 others will not be pursued due to right-of-way issues.

Another component of the project is called participatory housing and resettlement—which calls for the resettlement of around 2,500 households in certain project areas.