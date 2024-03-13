Fire hits PGH, patients safe

Fire struck the Philippine General Hospital on Taft Avenue, Manila yesterday afternoon forcing the evacuation of patients from wards 1 to 5, including its cancer center.

According to reports, the fire started at 3:24 p.m. and reached the third alarm. It was put under control at 3:45 p.m.

There were no casualties reported at press time as the young and old patients were quickly relocated by the staff to safer areas of the government hospital. Over a dozen firetrucks responded.

The Department of Health extended assistance to the PGH, DoH Officer in Charge Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said. Some patients were transferred to other DoH-accredited hospitals.

Among those evacuated were patients in the cancer ward. The DoH said patients and doctors remained in the evacuation areas in the parking lots.

“In light of Fire Prevention Month, the DoH is instructing all its hospitals to review their fire evacuation plans and conduct risk analyses for preventing fires on their premises,” Domingo said.