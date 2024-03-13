Fire blazes PGH

Patients from wards 1 to 5 including the Cancer Institute of Philippine General Hospital fled after a fire hit the main building Wednesday.

The fire reached up to the third alarm and was declared under control at 3:32 PM according to the initial report from the Manila Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Young and elderly patients were quickly sent out of the building. Patients who were in wheelchairs watch as firefighters counter the blaze at PGH.

No injuries or casualties were reported during the fire incident.

Workers are conducting clearing operations as investigators continue to determine the the cause and total cost of damages.

Around 13 fire truck have immediately responded to the incident.