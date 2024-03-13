DPWH turns over new gov't building in Las Piñas

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Wednesday that it has completed the construction of a new office building at the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (Philfida).

DPWH National Capital Director Loreta M. Malaluan said that with the allocation of P25 million, the DPWH Las Piñas-Muntinlupa District Engineering Office built a four-story Philfida Building with roof deck along Aria Street, Barangay Talon 2, Las Piñas.

“This new Philfida Building is fully equipped with necessary amenities to provide a conducive office environment for the employees and officials of Phlfida who do research, production, processing, marketing, and trade regulation to promote country’s natural fibers which include abaca, piña, and bursi, among others,” Malaluan said.

According to Malaluan, the Philfida Building Project covers not only the construction of the building but also its sanitary and plumbing works for water supply; power supply complete lightning and network system; and mechanical features that provide better ventilation with an air-conditioning system.

In addition, a PWD-friendly elevator was installed in the building, along with CCTV for security system; and a fire protection system with a smoke detector and sprinkler in case of emergency.

The new building also has a perimeter fence with lighting on walls; gates; a guard house; a drainage system; and a parking space. A generator is also provided as a substitute for electrical supply when the need occurs.