China’s SCS claim rejected

BERLIN — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday (Berlin time) rejected China’s proposal for a basis for discussions on the South China Sea, branding Beijing’s “10-dash line” claim unsubstantiated.

In an interview with reporters after the joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Mr. Marcos emphasized that the 10-dash line “is not recognized by any country, by any international body, and certainly not by the Philippines.”

In September 2023, Beijing unveiled a new “standard map” showcasing a 10-dash line boundary in the South China Sea, which expanded its territorial claim well beyond its acknowledged exclusive economic zone.

The disputed region encompassed the Paracel Islands, the Spratly Islands, Pratas Island, Vereker Banks, the Macclesfield Bank, and the Scarborough Shoal, constituting approximately 90 percent of the South China Sea.

Marcos acknowledged the need for a dialogue regarding the disputed maritime waters but expressed difficulty engaging with China based on its current territorial stance.

“We have not rejected China’s proposals, but we question the premise,” Marcos said. “Until that premise (the ten-dash line) that China has made in terms of discussions... it is very difficult to see a way forward.”