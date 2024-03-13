CAFGU morale boosted

ISABELA CITY — Senior officials of the 101st Infantry (Three Red Arrows) Brigade recently visited the Patrol Bases of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit-Active Auxiliary in Basilan as part of the pre-127th Philippine Army Anniversary celebration.

101st Infantry (Three Red Arrows) Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon stressed that his visit was meant to boost the morale, deliver support and reiterate the current thrusts of Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, commanding general of the Philippine Army.

Luzon was accompanied by 4th Special Forces Battalion commander Lt. Col. Adolf Ian Garceron; 64th Infantry Battalion commander Col. Abel Potutan and other staff officers of the 101st Infantry Brigade.

During the event, Luzon was able to visit three CAFGU-CAA Patrol Bases in Barangay Mahayahay in Maluso, Basilan and in Barangay Menzi, and Barangay Busay in this city.