AFP says it won’t tolerate any form of abuse 

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday assured it does not tolerate any form of abuse within its rank.

“The AFP cannot comment on the case of BGen. Ranulfo Sevilla and his family as these are still undergoing a legal process,” AFP Public Affairs Chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad told the DAILY TRIBUNE when asked if the official will face the military court after his estranged wife accused him of being abusive and refusal to give child support despite a court order.

In a deliberation of the Commission on Appointments (CA) Committee on National Defense on Tuesday, Sevilla’s ad interim appointment was deferred after his wife, Mrs. Tessa Luz Aura Sevilla, wrote to the CA to oppose the promotion of his husband.

The officer’s promotion has been deferred twice as his appointment was scheduled to be deliberated last week, but it was postponed upon the request of Senator Risa Hontiveros.

Sevilla’s wife, with their children, appeared to the Senate on Tuesday to personally prevent the promotion of his husband due to alleged abuses and cases of adultery.

Mrs. Sevilla also narrated several incidents in which his husband during their marriage allegedly pushed, slapped, and hit her while she was pregnant.

She said her military husband only provides P2,000 for their two children, even if their youngest has special needs.

Amid Sevilla’s issue, Trinidad noted that the AFP, through its Gender and Development Office, has instituted programs to strengthen its enforcement of laws, rules, and regulations relating to gender-based violence within the military organization.

“As far as we are concerned, the AFP takes seriously all allegations and complaints pertaining to the protection of women and children,” Trinidad said.

“Rest assured that the AFP does not tolerate any form of abuse and continues to inculcate among our personnel strong social and family values,” he added. “Our soldiers should know how to treat everyone with respect and kindness, especially our families, as we each perform our respective duties and responsibilities.”

Sevilla’s petition for annulment is currently pending at the court.

The officer is currently serving as the deputy commander of the AFP’s Operations Command in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

The DAILY TRIBUNE has acquired a court order, dated 17 January 2024, regarding the case of Sevillas, which stated:

“Wherefore, the resolution of this court dated 17 January 2024 is upheld with modification. Respondent (Mrs. Sevilla) is enjoined to discuss in public, through social media and other public forum the facts of the Civil Case No. 7383 or Petition for Declaration of Nullity of Marriage and the above case on Indirect Contempt as these cases are still pending before this court.”