5-month old fetus found inside a plastic bag in Tondo

A fetus placed inside a blue-colored grocery bag Wednesday was found in a garbage area of a condominium at Juan Luna, Tondo, Manila.

According to initial investigation of Manila Police District-Homicide Section, the fetus was estimated to be at five-months old, male. Upon its discovery, Joseph Ang, a security guard reported the incident to MPD.

According to Ang, the abandoned fetus was found by the garbage collector near The Orchard Tower in Juan Luna, Tondo.

Authorities have brought the said fetus at Cruz Funeral Services.

Investigations are now being conducted by MPD which includes the backtracking of CCTV available to identify who threw it at the garbage area.