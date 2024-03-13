4 dead, 1 critical in Palawan after consuming pufferfish

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Four men died and one remains in critical condition in the town of Busuanga, northern Palawan, on 13 March, allegedly after consuming cooked pufferfish during a drinking session.

The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) said in a report that the victims of what could be poisoning were farmers Dario Daco Sr., 73; Tayron Talurong, 50; Rocky Daco, 38; and Jay-ar Dela Cruz, 39, of Barangay Buluang in the said town.

Another victim, identified as Janiel Daco, remains hospitalized and undergoing treatment for suspected pufferfish poisoning.

Major Ric Ramos, the information officer of the PPPO, said in the report that on 12 March, the men were drinking at Dela Cruz's house where he cooked the pufferfish.

"Jay-ar decided to cook pufferfish during their drinking session. After a while, Dario Sr. and Tayron went home, and at about 12:30 a.m. on 13 March 2024, Daco Sr. was found by his son, lying on the ground lifeless," he said.

Tayron was discovered dead in his home, while his companions, Rocky, Jay-ar, and Janiel, began experiencing symptoms of dizziness and vomiting.

They were taken to the Busuanga Rural Health Unit for medical care, but unfortunately, Rocky and Jay-ar did not survive.

Janiel was subsequently transferred to Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital for further medical attention.