2 more injured Filipino seafarers to arrive in Phl

Two more injured Filipino seafarers of the ship hit by Houthi are arriving in the Philippines on Thursday, the Department of Migrant Workers confirmed on Wednesday.

"Two injured [Filipino] seafarers on Tru Confidence will arrive home via air ambulance on March 14th," DMW officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Whole-of-government team as directed by the President will once again be ready to receive and provide full assistance and support," he added.

A total of 13 Filipinos survived the missile attack while traversing the Red Sea.

Eleven Filipino crew members of bulk carrier True Confidence arrived in the country on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two of the remaining Filipinos remain in Djibouti City for medical treatment.

The seafarers have received financial assistance worth P50,000 from the DMW; P50,000 from the Overseas Workers Administration; and P20,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.