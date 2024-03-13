136 SSOs sworn in

The oath-taking ceremony for the 136 newly appointed Security Screening Officers was conducted on Monday, 11 March 2024, by Jose A. Briones Jr., Officer-in-Charge Assistant Secretary of the Office for Transportation Security (OTS).

Eighty-two job-order staff at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were promoted to contractual positions. This means they will now be eligible for incentives like bonuses and leave credits that are normally only available to regular employees.

After being promoted to Intelligence Agent I, 49 intelligence agents will also receive a salary increase amounting from P15,586 to P19,744.

Three intelligence operatives from remote airports, including Borongan, Cauayan, and Naga airports, were also promoted to intelligence officers, earning P27,000, or equivalent to a Salary Grade 11.

Through a promotion system based on merit and performance, the OTS continues to uplift the spirits of worthy airport frontliners and inspire staff to deliver great service. The objective of the OTS is to honor those who continuously go above and beyond in their professions by elevating people based on their commitment to quality, hard work, and dedication.