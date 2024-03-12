Senate greenlights Negros Island Region Act

The Senate on Tuesday approved on third and final reading the measure seeking the re-establishment of the Negros Island Region with 22 affirmative votes, no negative votes and no abstentions.

During the plenary session, the Senate gave its final nod to Senate Bill 2507, or the Negros Island Region Act seeking to revive the creation of the Negros Island Region to be composed of the provinces of Negros Occidental, including the City of Bacolod, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, the sponsor and author of the measure, expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for supporting the Negros Island Region Act.

“We would like to thank our colleagues for their support. Specifically, I would like to thank our Negrense-in-Chief, Senate President Juan Miguel ‘Migz’ Zubiri, for putting momentum behind this bill. He is not just a sweet talker but also a consensus-builder, too,” Ejercito said.

With the passage of this measure, he stressed that the Negros Island Region is “one step nearer to reality.”

“The idea for this bill was first planted three decades ago, with the approval of this chamber today, it will soon bear fruit,” Ejercito said. “To my beloved Negrenses and Siquijodnons: Our long-fought battle is about to be fulfilled. Fast and efficient service is coming to Negros Island. Thank you for fighting the good fight, and keeping the faith.”

Despite being part of the same island, the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental currently belong to separate administrative regions — Region 6 and 7, respectively.

Meanwhile, the island of Siquijor belongs to Region VII as well.

In March, the House of Representatives unanimously approved on the third and final reading of House Bill 7355 the counterpart measure of the bill.