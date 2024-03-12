Remains of two fallen Pinoy seafarers in Houthi missile attack still on ship – DFA

The remains of the two Filipino seafarers who were killed in a missile attack by Houthi rebels last week have not yet been recovered, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

“Their bodies have not yet been recovered, partially because the ship was still burning a few days ago,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega disclosed in a Palace briefing.

De Vega, however, said that efforts to retrieve the remains of the two seafarers, including the Vietnamese national who were killed in the attack are underway.

“The manning agency has also reported that they are now trying to bring the ship to a nearby port where it could be salvaged and, hopefully, the remains recover and eventually to be brought home to the Philippines,” he said.

The two Filipinos killed in the attack, along with 13 other Filipino nationals, four Vietnamese, and one Indian were onboard the civilian bulk carrier True Confidence when their civilian bulk carrier M/V True Confidence was hit by a Houthi missile on 6 March.

Repatriations

De Vega said the Philippine government is also working on the repatriations of the two Filipinos who were severely injured in the fatal attack.

He noted that one of the three Filipino seafarers who were initially brought to the hospital had already recovered.

“Now, as for the three seafarers who were injured, actually one has recovered and will be joining the 10 others who were not injured, so that’s why there are 11 coming home tonight,” he said.

“Two are still in the hospital as mentioned; they are recovering, although their injuries were grave – an ordinary seaman who suffered facial burns severe facial burns; and the cook, well, had to have his leg amputated,” he added.

He continued: “However, this time, the Department of Migrant Workers, under the whole of government approach, is working with the manning agency for their repatriation which will have to come later, later in the week.”

According to De Vega, the two remaining injured Filipinos will be brought to the Philippines via air ambulance.

“This is all and part of the Philippines’ long-standing efforts to protect and assist our seafarers and their families and, of course, in pursuant to the directive of the President,” he said.

So far, the official said that each Filipino crew member has received more than P55,000 in financial assistance from the DFA.

“We provided the first tranche of financial assistance – this was from the Department of Foreign Affairs, we gave them a thousand dollars each – and to check on their repatriation,” he said.