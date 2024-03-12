QC's two most wanted collared

Two most wanted criminals were finally collared and served with their warrant of arrest in a 'Manhunt Charlie Operations' by the Quezon City Police District Monday.

QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan the first Station Level Most Wanted Persons was nabbed by their Fairview Police Station (PS-5) who identified the arrested suspect as Gladys Castro, 37, a resident of Brgy. Greater Fairview, Quezon City. She was the fifth Most Wanted Person(MPW) of PS-5 according to Maranan.

Castro has a pending Warrant of Arrest for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 issued by Hon. Rosalia I. Hipolito-Bunagan, the Acting Presiding Judge of Branch 127, Regional Trial Court (RTC), National Capital Judicial Region, Caloocan City.

The Kamuning Police Station (PS-10) arrested Christian Jay Ferrer, of legal age, listed as seventh MWP of PS-10.

He has a pending Warrants of Arrest — two (2) counts for violation of R.A. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act issued by the Presiding Judge of Branch 78, RTC, Quezon City.

The respective courts of origin of the Warrants will be notified regarding the arrest of the accused.

“I commend the efforts of our operatives for the successful arrests of these Most Wanted Persons. “Ang pagkakahuli sa kanila ay patunay lamang na ang ating kapulisan dito sa Quezon City ay agresibo upang matugis at mapanagot ang mga lumalabag sa batas,” (Their arrest is a testament that the police at Quezon City is aggressive to find and bring to justice who ever defies the law) Maranan said.