MVHAI members asked PBBM to intervene, calls for elections

Members of the Multinational Village Homeowners Association Inc. (MVHAI) strongly urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intervene and assist in the conduct of the 2024 special elections of the board of directors of the association in Barangay Moonwalk, Paranaque to normalize the situation.

The call was aired by the homeowners to once and for all clear the air and pave the way for the new directors to set foot plans and programs that will cater to the needs of the residents and not the people who are already disqualified but continue to sow discord in the village.

In a letter to PBBM, the homeowners and members of the MVHAI disclosed that over the past five years the village association has been plagued by legal issues over the legitimacy of its board of directors and mired in litigation.

The Human Settlement Adjudication Commission (HSAC), to put an end to the issue and in the interest of justice and fairness, issued a decision on 28 April 2023 and a joint Resolution on 9 November 2023 to call for and conduct the 2024 special election of the MVHAI Board of Directors.

But up to now, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development National Capital Region Regional Office (DHSUD-NCRRO), has not called for the 2024 elections.

Instead, DHSUD’s NCR OIC Atty. Norman Jacinto Doral issued an order declaring deposed former President Arnel Gacutan, who is now perpetually disqualified from holding office in MVHAI’s board whether elected or appointed by virtue of a final and executor decision as ordered by the HSAC Commissioners on 26 April 2022, as the holdover board of MVHAI.

Doral also ordered Gacutan to conduct an election which is contrary to HSAC’s own prior decision.

The homeowners, in their letter to PBBM, asked DHSUD to carry out its mandate under RA 11201 to conduct anelection as they only want fairness, seeking peace in their community.

“Let the rule of law—not of men-prevail,” stated the homeowners and members of MVHAI, composed of 2,600 household, in their letter to PBBM.