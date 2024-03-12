Moldova rejects polling stations in Transnistria

Moldova is summoning the Russian ambassador to express its disapproval of polling stations for Russian-speaking voters in its breakaway region of Transnistria.

“During the meeting, the Russian diplomat will be informed of the disapproval towards the decision to open polling stations in the Transnistrian region of Moldova,” Moldova’s foreign ministry said on Telegram.

Russian news agencies reported that six polling stations will open on 17 March, the main day of voting in Russia’s presidential election, in Transnistria, where local pro-Russian authorities claim 200,000 Russian citizens live.

In the previous Russian presidential election in 2018, 24 polling stations were opened in the separatist region.

Moldova only allows the elections to be organized in the Russian embassy of Chisinau.

Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi told TVR Moldova last month that holding elections anywhere outside diplomatic mission was banned, and any attempt to do so would be “extremely counterproductive.”

Moldova — a former Soviet republic bordering Ukraine and Romania which has applied to join the European Union — frequently accuses the Kremlin of trying to stoke tensions in Transnistria.

The Kremlin has around 1,500 soldiers permanently stationed in the region, and has warned Ukraine and Moldova against attacking them.

Russia is holding a presidential election from Friday to Sunday that is set to hand President Vladimir Putin another six-year mandate despite the tumult triggered by Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.