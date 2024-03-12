Meralco solar, telco units expand sustainability drive

The Manila Electric Co., or Meralco, the country’s largest power distributor, has mobilized its subsidiaries to join forces with real estate companies to offer solar energy and internet connectivity solutions — a move that supports its ongoing thrust to build a sustainable network.

MSpectrum Inc., Meralco's solar subsidiary, delivered a 32-kilowatt pearl, or kWp, solar panel system with battery energy storage to Rima Corp. for its Taguig Warehouse 1.

The solution offered by MSpectrum is projected to cut the warehouse's carbon footprint by 30 tonnes or equivalent to planting 1,350 mature trees.

“We strive to be the renewable energy solution provider of choice in making sure that our customers benefit from efficient, reliable, and safe solar installations, the latest, and most up-to-date solar technology, and international reach — the likes of which Mirax and Rima have already achieved,” MSpectrum Commercial Services Head Rodolfo B. Lim said on Tuesday.

MSpectrum provides customized solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers. It leverages insights from understanding energy consumption patterns and collaborates with global technology partners to offer effective solutions.

Meanwhile, Meralco’s telecommunications arm, Radius Telecoms Inc., rolled out 100 MB bandwidth internet connectivity to the 10-storey commercial and residential building Mirax Tower 1 in Makati City.

“Any future technologies you want to install in your facilities will be served by the fiber connectivity and innovative solutions that Radius provides. Through this partnership, we commit our support for Mirax's endeavor to build future-proof and sustainable buildings,” Radius Vice President and OIC Chief Operating Officer Alfredo B. Solis, Jr. said.

Radius maintains an extensive fiber optic network from start to finish. It also works with partners and customers to develop innovative and functional communication solutions. One of its services, Red Fiber, provides fiber broadband connectivity.

Mirax and Rima are realty companies engaged in property development. Its projects include two warehouses and five commercial and residential buildings in Taguig City and three high-rise commercial buildings in Makati City.

Mirax and Rima Director Robert Mirani asserted that a partnership with Meralco “enables our companies to attain completion timelines with satisfaction to all company valued clients.”

“This partnership of Mirax and Rima with Meralco will continue and will serve as an ideal model to all companies engaging in the development of the types of properties you’re seeing today,” he added.

Last month, Meralco announced that it set a P100-billion capital investment to fund programs under its long-term sustainability strategy, or LTSS, until the end of the decade, or by 2030.

The significant capital injection to strengthen its distribution network and ensure sustainable project developments.

A part of the allocated budget will also go through the adoption of solar energy solutions for homes and businesses through MSpectrum.

Meralco aims to reduce total emissions by 20 percent by 2030. This includes direct emissions from onsite activities and indirect emissions from purchased electricity, supply chain operations, and services provided.