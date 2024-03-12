Mendoza leads roadworthiness inspection of PUVs

Land Transportation Office chief, Assistant Secretary, Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, on Tuesday lauded two transport groups operating in Metro Manila for initiating the road worthiness of public utility vehicles (PUVs), particularly passenger jeepneys, of their members.

Mendoza led the inspection at the terminals of the Basicano Transport Service and Multi-Purpose Cooperative and the DMNR Inc. (Divisoria Monumento Novaliches Recto) in the Caloocan-Novaliches area on Tuesday, 12 March.

“The two transport groups initiated the request for inspection and this only shows good and responsible leadership, as well as genuine concerns for their passengers, on the part of their leaders and members,” Mendoza said.

“Tayo ay nagpapasalamat sa tiwala na kanilang ipinapakita sa LTO at malasakit at pagmamahal sa kanilang trabaho at kanilang mga pasahero,” he added.

The inspection is in line with the directive of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to ensure the road worthiness of all PUVs as part of the road safety campaign in the country.

As soon as the request for inspection was received, Mendoza immediately set up a schedule with the transport groups in their respective terminals on Tuesday.

The LTO personnel brought with them mobile emission testing machines and other equipment that checks the road worthiness of the PUVs.

On the part of Basicano Transport Service and Multi-Purpose Cooperative and the DMNR Inc., their leaders expressed gratitude to Mendoza for acceding to their request of a one-time, big-time roadworthiness inspections.

The activity was also taken as an opportunity to facilitate the renewal of the motor vehicle registration, as well as other LTO-related transactions of the members.

“Makakaasa ang ating mga transport groups ng agaran nating pagtalima sa kanilang mga request lalo na kung ito ay patungkol sa mabilis at mas komportableng motor vehicle registration at ibang mga LTO-related concerns,” Mendoza said.