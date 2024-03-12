Marcos to China's '10-dash line': Internationally unrecognizable

BERLIN, GERMANY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday rejected the basis for discussions on the South China Sea proposed by China, citing the disputed "ten-dash line" which grants Beijing extensive maritime claims internationally recognized as unsubstantiated.

In an interview with the reporters after the joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Marcos Jr. emphasized that the ten-dash line "is not recognized by any country, by any international body, and certainly not by the Philippines."

In September 2023, Beijing unveiled a new "standard map" showcasing a 10-dash line assertion regarding the South China Sea, expanding its territorial claims well beyond its acknowledged Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The disputed region encompasses the Paracel Islands, the Spratly Islands, Pratas Island, Vereker Banks, the Macclesfield Bank, and the Scarborough Shoal, constituting approximately 90 percent of the South China Sea.

Marcos Jr. acknowledged the need for dialogue regarding the disputed maritime waters but expressed difficulty in engaging with China based on their current territorial stance.

“We have not rejected China’s proposals but the premise is something that we question,” Marcos Jr. said.

"Until that premise (the ten-dash line) that China has made in terms of discussions... it is very difficult to see a way forward," Marcos Jr. added.

The President further stressed the global significance of the South China Sea, highlighting its role in facilitating 60 percent of global trade.

Marcos Jr. emphasized the collective interest in maintaining the waterway as a "safe passage" for international commerce.

"It's not solely the interest of the Philippines or ASEAN or of the Indo-Pacific region but the entire world. It is in the interest of all nations to ensure a safe passage for international commerce in the South China Sea," Marcos Jr. said.

During the joint press conference, Marcos Jr. stressed the nation's firm stance in defending its sovereignty and rights in accordance with international law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Marcos Jr. also reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to defending its rights within its economic zone, in accordance with international law.

"The Philippines, like any sovereign state, will continue to firmly defend its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction," the Chief Executive said.

The President expressed gratitude to Chancellor Scholz of Germany for the country's steadfast support for international law, particularly referring to the UNCLOS.

"Our shared commitment to international law strengthens our partnership and creates a favorable atmosphere for working together on global issues," he remarked.

Chancellor Scholz echoed President Marcos Jr.'s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of adhering to international law, including UNCLOS, in resolving maritime disputes.

"Respect for international law is of greatest importance to us, and this is equally true for the legislation governing international navigation," stated Chancellor Scholz. "We support the Philippines in ensuring that rights are being protected."