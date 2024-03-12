Manila pays tribute to women at Kartilya Park

The local government of Manila is inviting the public to celebrate National Women’s Month via the city’s program,”EntrePinays #WOMENBUSINESS” at the Kartilya ng Katipunan, featuring the products being offered by women entrepreneurs in Manila.

According to Mayor Honey Lacuna, the program is scheduled 11 to 15 March from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. under the program for women initiated by the Bureau of Permits headed by Levi Facundo.

The event, she said, is meant to recognize and support local businesses owned by Filipina entrepreneurs based in the city of Manila.

Under the said program, Manila’s female residents who are entrepreneurs were allowed to showcase their products ranging from various kinds of food to dry goods.

The event is being held as part of the city government’s “Manila Support Local” program which aims to promote locally-made products and thus help small and medium businesses.

Lacuna said that from one woman to another, she is all for helping women succeed in whatever field of endeavor they have chosen to pursue.