Lacuna: Support female local entrepreneurs

The local government of Manila is inviting the public to celebrate National Women's Month through the city's program featuring the products offered by women entrepreneurs in Manila.

Dubbed as "EntrePinays #WOMEaNBUSINESS", Mayor Honey Lacuna said the program will run from 11 to 15 March 2024. The event was initiated by the Bureau of Permits headed by Levi Facundo at the Kartilya ng Katipunan.

The activity, she said, is meant to recognize and support local businesses owned by Filipina entrepreneurs based in the city of Manila.

Under the said program, Manila's female residents who are entrepreneurs were given the opportunity to showcase their products ranging from various kinds of foods to dry goods.

The said acitivity is being held as part of the city government's 'Manila Support Local' program which aims to promote locally-made products and which aims to help small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) to flourish.

Lacuna said that from one woman to another, she is all for helping women succeed in whatever field of endeavor they have chosen to pursue.

"Mula sa kauna-unahang babaeng alkalde ng Lungsod ng Maynila, ako ay taos-pusong tumitingala sa inyong pagsisikap," (Being hailed as the first-ever woman mayor of Manila, I wholeheartedly pay homage to all of your sacrifices) the mayor stated.

Facundo said that in support of the women entrepreneurs, the city under the mayor's directive, will extend to other business owners by giving out offers or discounts.

"We will also post and advertise their products through our Social Media pages EntrePinays, #WOMEaNBUSINESS and Manila Support on FB and IG," Facundo added.