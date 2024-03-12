House panel OKs bill revoking SMNI's franchise for violations

A bill seeking to revoke the legislative franchise of the Sonshine Media Network International for purported gross violations moved closer to its effectuation with the approval of a House panel on Tuesday.

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel, the panel's vice chairperson, contended that the committee has found "sufficient grounds" to void SMNI's franchise, which the chairperson, Paranaque Rep. Gustavo Tambunting, later approved and endorsed to the plenary for passage.

House Bill 9710, filed by 1-Rider Partylist Rep. Ramon Gutierrez, aims to repeal the congressional franchise of SMNI in the wake of numerous violations that the network allegedly committed.

SMNI, legally operating as Swara Sug Media Corporation, was granted a 25-year franchise in August 2019 by virtue of Republic Act 11422.

Guttierez asserted that SMNI breached Sections 4, 7, 10, 11, and 12 of the law, which respectively concern responsibility to the public, self-regulation in relation to the numerous allegations of fake news, and red-tagging, sale, lease, transfer of ownership, dispersal of ownership, and reportorial requirement.

"All arguments and issues have been exhaustively discussed. And we have established violations by Swara Sug of at least four sections of its franchise - Sections 4, 10, 11, and 12," Pimentel echoed.

Mark Tolentino, one of SMNI's legal counsel, countered that all points raised by Gutierrez and Pimentel had already been answered in their position paper, which was submitted to the committee 30 minutes before the inquiry started.

"Hopefully, before you make any voting, Mr. Chair, I'd like to request [a] time or chance to explain our side. And before you consider your voting, I'd like to request all the members to just read our position paper," Tolentino appealed.

Tambunting, however, turned down Tolentino's ponencia as it was already on record, given that it was merely a reiteration of previous submissions to the committee.

"How could you expect us to reproduce it and give all members a copy? We have been talking about this since November; then, you will submit a position paper 30 minutes before the hearing? That's truly unfair," the chair lamented.

Tambunting's panel has already held six hearings of SMNI's "false" report against public officials, including Speaker Romualdez and other government entities, since it was launched in November of last year.

The network, lawmakers alleged, was also involved in red tagging and committing serious corporate offenses, among others.

To recall, one of SMNI's shows in late October last year aired a "false" against Romualdez, accusing the Speaker of incurring a whooping P1.8 billion travel expense.

House Secretary-General Reginald Velasco debunked the allegations, claiming that the chamber's travel expenses, including Romualdez, amounted to only P39.6 million from January 2023 to October 2023.

House lawmakers said SMNI's airing of such content was in violation of Section 4 of RA 11422, which prohibits the dissemination of deliberately false information or willful misrepresentation to the detriment of the public interest.

According to Pimentel, SMNI likewise breached Section 10, which requires them to obtain the permission of Congress before any change in ownership.

Pimentel recalled that in 2020, Swara Sug reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission that it was owned 95 percent by Quiboloy's Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

However, in 2022, Swara Sug transferred 46 percent of its ownership to another entity without obtaining congressional approval, according to Pimentel.

The panel summoned KoJC founder Apollo Quiboloy to testify on the purported gross violation committed by the SMNI, which lawmakers believe he is the "beneficial owner."

Quiboloy, however, snubbed the subpoena, which resulted in the order of his arrest.