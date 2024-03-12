Germany ensures highest protection for Filipino seafarers after Houthi attack

Germany will be providing Filipino seafarers “highest protection” following the Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden last week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

This, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is currently on a working visit to Berlin where the Philippines and Germany are set to sign a maritime agreement.

The Philippines and Germany will be signing a joint declaration of intent (JDI) on strengthening cooperation in maritime sector, facilitating maritime trade, and mobility of Philippine and German-owned vessels.

“Of course, our expectation is we are not going to tell Germany what to do, obviously. We are not going to tell them to join the coalition or what, but we do expect and they will ensure that for ships bound for Germany,” de Vega said.

“For example, German ports, German-flagged vessels that they will give the highest protection to our seafarers,” De Vega added.

On 6 March, the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier M/V True Confidence was attacked by Houthi rebels while navigating the sea lanes of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. At least 15 Filipino crew members were on board the vessel.

De Vega also reported that 11 of the surviving Filipino seafarers are expected to arrive in Manila today via Hong Kong.

However, de Vega said the remains of the two Filipino seafarers who were killed in the attack have yet to be recovered.