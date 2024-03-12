Deputization up for NCR traffic enforcers—MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will deputize the traffic enforcers of the 17 local government units in Metro Manila to continue issuing traffic violation tickets to erring motorists in the metropolis.

This was announced by MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes and the Metro Manila mayors after a Metro Manila Council (MMC) Special Meeting today to discuss the Supreme Court (SC) decision ruling that MMDA has jurisdiction as far as traffic regulations are concerned, prohibiting the LGUs in Metro to issue their own traffic violation tickets.

“We have agreed to give local traffic enforcers in Metro Manila provisional authority for now to prevent anarchy on the roads,” said Artes. Each LGU, depending on the need, will submit a list of traffic enforcers authorized to issue citation tickets to be granted provisional deputization until 31 December 2024.

The MMDA chief said they have received reports that erring motorists argue with local traffic enforcers that they are unauthorized to issue traffic violation tickets despite MMDA’s earlier pronouncements that the SC decision is not yet final and executory, and “that local traffic enforcers can still issue citation tickets.”

“Our immediate solution is provisional deputization of the traffic enforcers subject to the compliance to MMDA’s requirements and qualifications,” Artes added.

He said LGUs were also asked to submit a list of their traffic ordinances to be included in the revision of the 2023 Metro Manila Traffic Code which will include as many traffic violations as possible.

Meanwhile, Artes said the agency will no longer file a motion for reconsideration to the SC decision under the advice of the agency’s counsel, the Office of the Solicitor General.

As for the NCR LGUs, MMC president and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said “it is the option of the Metro Manila LGUs to file their motion for reconsideration individually” as a legal remedy.

Once deputized, local traffic enforcers will wear identification cards with “DEPUTIZED BY THE MMDA” markings to show motorists their authorization to enforce traffic rules and regulations, said Zamora.

“If traffic enforcers do not enforce the law, we will see violations everywhere, which we want to prevent from happening,” said Zamora.

Reiterating that the SC decision is not yet final and executory, Pateros Mayor Miguel Ponce III said the MMC would make the necessary preparations and adjustments during the transition period.

Meanwhile, Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon said they have discussed the expansion of the Metro Manila Traffic Code and the inclusion of more traffic violations under the single ticketing system.

Biazon said they are also looking at the uniformity of traffic enforcers’ qualifications.