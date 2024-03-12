DA eyes independent lab to solve rice analysis-autonomy from NFA

The Department of Agriculture said that an independent laboratory could be one of the agency’s recommendations for a self-reliant rice quality assessment from the National Food Authority.

"There could be ways, for example, an independent laboratory to do the analysis at hindi na NFA para maging mas independent," DA spokesperson Arnel de Mesa, said in an interview.

(There could be ways, for example, an independent laboratory to do the analysis and not NFA to be more independent.)

"But that will be part of future recommendations later,” he added.

Moreover, De Mesa said that the policies of the NFA are also currently being reviewed.

“Ang talagang policy governing body ng NFA [ay] ang NFA Council, so guided ng mga resolutions ang mga action. So yun din isang tinitignan, kung talaga bang nasunod mga patakaran na in-issue ng council noong 2019 hanggang current.”

(The actual policy governing body of the NFA [is] the NFA Council, so the actions are guided by the resolutions. So that's also something to look at, whether the policies issued by the council in 2019 have really been followed until now.)

‘Grabe na ang garapalan sa NFA’

The DA official statement came after Senator Raffy Tulfo claimed that the NFA quality assurance deliberately declared good rice as not fit for human consumption.

In a privilege speech on Monday, Tulfo cited names that he said, according to his investigation, appear to be involved in the agency’s improper rice sale.

“Sa aking pag-iimbestiga ang mga lumutang na pangalan ng NFA rice sales officials na sina Alwin Uy, Charles Salingud, Max Torda, at isang nangangalang Navarro. At siyempre, ang leader nila ay walang iba kundi si Administrator Bioco.”

(Based on my investigation, the names of NFA rice sales officials Alwin Uy, Charles Alingod, Max Torda, and one named Navarro surfaced. And of course, their leader is none other than Administrator Bioco.)

He went on to say that the NFA buys palay at a low price.

“Paano ba ang modus nila? Una, nakakabili sila ng palay sa mababang halaga na P24 at may dagdag na P2 subsidy from the LGU bilang bahagi ng Palay Marketing Assistance Program for Legislators and Local Government Units, or PALLGU,” he explained.

(How do they do their modus? First, they can buy rice at a low price of P24 with an additional P2 subsidy from the LGU as part of the Rice Marketing Assistance Program for Legislators and Local Government Units, or PALLGU.)

“So nakukuha po ng NFA ang palay sa halagang P26 tapos ito ay ipagigiling nila, and they will pay it in kind or with rice mill products.”

(So the NFA gets the rice for P26, and then they will mill it, and they will pay it in kind or with rice mill products.)

Following that, the lawmaker said that the NFA office of administrator would look for stocks they could sell.

“Inuutusan niya itong si director Alwin Uy at Charles Alingod to identify stocks and instruct the quality assurance officer to issue a laboratory analysis report na magdedeklara na ang good stocks ay wala na sa maayos na kondisyon.”

(He orders director Alwin Uy and Charles Alingod to identify stocks and instruct the quality assurance officer to issue a laboratory analysis report that will declare that the good stocks are no longer in good condition.)

Tulfo said that when a laboratory report is then produced, “Administrator Bioco and a certain Navarro will ask Alingod and Uy to negotiate the sale price to private millers, and silang dadalhin, at sila na rin ang kokolekta ng patong on behalf of Bioco and Navarro, at pagnagkasarahan na, they will issue rice sales to the millers gamit ang mga lab report na nagsasabing not fit for human consumption kuno upang mapababa ang pesyo mga ito.”

(Administrator Bioco and a certain Navarro will ask Alingod and Uy to negotiate the sale price to private millers, and they will be brought, and they will also collect the charge on behalf of Bioco and Navarro, and when it [deal] is closed, they will issue rice sales to the millers using lab reports that say they are not fit for human consumption to lower the price.)

“Grabe na ang garapalan sa NFA. Imagine nagbebenta nang P150,000 bags of good rice tapos yung mga nangangailangan na ahensya tinitipid,” he expressed.

(The NFA’s flagrancy is already severe; imagine selling P150,000 bags of good rice and then sparing them from the agencies in need.)

“Ongoing naman yung investigation. Lahat naman yan ay covered ng investigation,” De Mesa told the DAILY TIBUNE when asked what the agency’s statement is regarding Tulfo’s claims about the NFA officials' collusion on the 'disadvantageous' rice sale.

(The investigation is ongoing. All of that is covered by the investigation.)

He said that despite the suspension of over 100 NFA employees, the agency’s operation remains uninterrupted.

“Tuloy-tuloy naman [ang operations] kasi nag-assign naman ng mga alterantes dun sa mga na-suspend,” he said.

([The operations] continue because they have assigned alternates to those who have been suspended.)

Agriculture chief Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Monday reassumed its post of temporarily leading the NFA after the Ombudsman ordered the suspension of two more executives of the food agency, including Piolito Santos, who over the past week was appointed by Laurel as its officer in charge.