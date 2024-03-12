Cops nabbed San Andres Bukid most wanted drug offender

A notorious drug offender was arrested by the Manila Police District - Police Station 12 (MPD PS-12) operatives Tuesday in San Andres Bukid, Manila.

Police identified the suspect as Jay-R T. Bernal,32, single, market helper and resident of Brgy. 77, San Andres Bukid, Manila.

He was nabbed noon of 12 March 2024 at along Crisolita Street, San Andres Bukid, Manila.

The arrest was based on the virtue of Warrant Of Arrest (WOA) for Violation of RA 9165 issued by Honorable Danilo D. Leyva, Presiding Judge, RTC Branch 175, Manila City dated March 11, 2024 with no bail.

The said suspect was listed among the top most wanted persons at MPD PS-12.

Bernal is presently detained at the cell of MPD PS-12 station where the said warrant will be returned to the issuing court pending the release of commitment order before it will be transferred to Manila City Jail.