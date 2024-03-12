CEB recognized as top employer for fresh graduates

Careers and education technology company Prosple named Cebu Pacific (CEB) as one of the top employers in the country for fresh graduates in 2024. This recognition underscores the airline's dedication to providing a secure and stimulating work environment for individuals aspiring to pursue prosperous careers in the aviation sector.

The only airline included among Prosple's top 100 Philippine employers list for fresh graduates is CEB, which also moved up its rank to 19th place from 88th place in the 2023 list.

Prosple is a company located in Sydney that aims to connect students with businesses and educational opportunities. On its website, it evaluates companies based on the number of views and applications they receive, and it also provides feedback on the quality of programs available for recent graduates.

The airline stated that Prosple emphasized how the work environment at CEB gives fresh graduates more confidence in their ability to communicate and to complete assignments. It also stated that despite the aviation industry's fast-paced climate, work is manageable due to CEB's "supportive" leadership.

“Being included among the best employers for fresh graduates in the Philippines is a testament to Cebu Pacific’s commitment to providing an impactful, relevant, and excellent work experience for our Moment Makers while nurturing a workplace environment that feels like a family. We will further strengthen the ways we engage with our employees to make their stay at CEB even more worthwhile,” Felix Dan Lopez, CEB Chief Human Resources Officer, said.

Lopez added that throughout the years, CEB has made continual improvements to its employee engagement programs by providing both online and offline learning opportunities and planning events that foster a sense of camaraderie among employees. Additionally, the airline has worked to further increase workplace inclusivity by providing equitable job opportunities and implementing initiatives that honor each Juan's uniqueness.

Last year, CEB was recognized at the LinkedIn Talent Awards for its outstanding commitment to engaging talent, earning them the esteemed Best Employer Brand recognition. This award is given to companies that actively promote and facilitate discussions on diversity, inclusion, belonging, and equity. Additionally, the airline was also a finalist in the Diversity Champion category.