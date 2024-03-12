Are foreign travels worth it?

Since assuming office in 2022, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has embarked on numerous foreign trips to strengthen diplomatic ties, attract investments, and promote economic cooperation with other nations.

His foreign travels have been characterized by a flurry of diplomatic engagements aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and fostering cooperation across various sectors.

From attending international summits to holding bilateral meetings with foreign leaders, Marcos has striven to position the Philippines as an attractive destination for foreign investment and trade, so says Malacañang.

Critics, however, beg to disagree. They contend that the President’s frequent foreign travels incur substantial costs to the Philippine government, including expenses related to transportation, accommodations, security, and delegation allowances. Such expenditures, they pointed out, could be better allocated to address pressing domestic issues, such as poverty alleviation, healthcare and education.

One notable aspect of Marcos’ foreign engagements, the Palace says, is his emphasis on economic diplomacy. It pointed out that the President has actively sought to leverage diplomatic ties to attract foreign investments and promote trade partnerships.

Through high-level meetings and investment forums, Marcos, according to his minions, has worked to showcase the economic potential of the Philippines and encourage foreign businesses to explore opportunities in the country.

One metric often used to assess the success of presidential foreign travels is the amount of pledged investments secured during these visits. In the case of President Marcos, his diplomatic efforts, according to Malacañang, have yielded promising results in attracting foreign investment commitments.

In Japan, last year, for example, he secured pledges totaling $10 billion in investments across sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and technology. In his visit to China, he negotiated investment deals worth $8 billion, focusing on infrastructure development, manufacturing, and tourism.

Furthermore, President Marcos has actively engaged with ASEAN member states to strengthen regional economic integration and foster closer ties with neighboring countries. His participation in ASEAN summits and bilateral meetings has led to increased trade and investment partnerships with countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, resulting in additional pledges of investments totaling $5 billion collectively.

Moreover, President Marcos has strategically visited the United States and European countries to promote trade and investment opportunities and attract foreign capital to the Philippines. During his trip to the United States, he secured pledges of $6 billion in investments from American companies interested in expanding their presence in the Philippines’ growing market.

Similarly, President Marcos’ visits to European countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have resulted in investment commitments totaling $4 billion, particularly in renewable energy, healthcare, and information technology sectors.

Overall, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s foreign travels have been instrumental in attracting significant pledges of investments from various countries, totaling approximately $33 billion.

Despite the significant number of foreign engagements, critics question the tangible outcomes and benefits derived from these trips. They argue that while securing pledges of investments may generate positive publicity, the actual implementation and realization of these investments in the Philippine economy remain uncertain.

Others have even described the President’s extensive foreign travels as indicative of a sense of entitlement and privilege, reminiscent of the excesses associated with his family’s political dynasty.

They argue that the President’s globetrotting lifestyle may contribute to a perception of elitism and detachment from the realities faced by ordinary Filipinos, thereby undermining his credibility and legitimacy as a leader.

While the impact of these foreign travels on the economy may not be immediately apparent, Malacañang contends that their long-term implications for economic growth, job creation, and international competitiveness cannot be overlooked.

It is, however, noteworthy to emphasize the importance of balancing these efforts with addressing pressing domestic challenges and ensuring responsible governance.