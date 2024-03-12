AirAsia Phl prepares for Holy Week exodus

Holy Week is less than two weeks away, and AirAsia Philippines has said that it is ready to welcome and securely transport its guests, who are expected to go to their various regions for their pilgrimage activities. The extreme heat of the sun, which marks the beginning of summer, is also expected to drive people away from the Metro and toward other island getaways.

AirAsia Phl has increased its workforce by adding more mechanics and ground crew in order to ensure a smooth operation during Holy Week and the upcoming summer vacation. This will result in faster aircraft turnover and positive on-time performance. For visitors leaving from NAIA Terminals 2 and 3, self-check-in kiosks offer even quicker options.

In addition, the airline guarantees that there won't be any overbooking during peak seasons and that every passenger will get a seat on the flights they have paid for. For hassle-free travel, the airline does. However, AirAsia Phl advises the public to book their tickets in advance.

“We would like to assure everyone that everyone will be able to fly safely and conveniently during the holidays, as we also understand the importance of Holy Week to most of us. On top of the current manpower, we also have staff on standby who can be tapped to help during peak hours," AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan shared.

Dailisan added that since Boracay, Cebu, Panglao, and Puerto Princesa are anticipated to be busy over the holidays, AirAsia Phl is also encouraging its guests to try other domestic destinations. Up until the end of May 2024, almost 500,000 visitors have already reserved flights to the aforementioned locations.

Other alternative destinations that also offer an array of summer activities and sustainable places to visit include Davao, Roxas City, Iloilo, and Kalibo.

He also said that most of the locals from these destinations are traveling outbound during Holy Week and the summer, which decongests most of their tourist attractions. This offers an advantage for guests coming from Metro Manila, as they will be able to enjoy their vacation without the crowd.

The public is strongly advised by AirAsia Phl to book their flights only through airasia.com, AirAsia MOVE (previously AirAsia Superapp), or through its registered sales partners. Additionally, AirAsia reminds its guests that the airline does not do business through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or any other social media network.