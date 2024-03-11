War, ‘pain’ mar Palestinians’ Ramadan

War continues to rage between Israeli troops and Hamas terrorists in Gaza Strip as a ceasefire deal hangs at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Monday.

Both sides have blamed each other for failing to reach a truce deal, after Israel demanded a full list of surviving hostages and Hamas called for Israel to pull out all its troops from Gaza.

A source with knowledge of the truce talks told Agence France-Presse that “there will be a diplomatic push especially in the next 10 days” with a view to securing a deal within the first half of Ramadan.

In Washington, President Joe Biden, who faces growing criticism for his steadfast support of Israel as the civilian death toll in Gaza soars, issued a statement marking the start of Ramadan.

“This year, it comes at a moment of immense pain,” Biden said.

“As Muslims gather around the world over the coming days and weeks to break their fast, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be front of mind for many. It is front of mind for me,” he added.

Biden on Saturday stressed his growing impatience with Israel’s right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling broadcaster MSNBC that the Israeli leader “must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken.”

At this stage, said Biden, Netanyahu’s approach to the war was “hurting Israel more than helping Israel.”

with AFP