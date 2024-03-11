Dear Atty. Chris,

It was only recently that I learned about the typographical error of my last name on my birth certificate. I have been using my correct last name, BUENAVENTURA in school and a couple of jobs, but my birth certificate states BUENAVENTURS. All my IDs and certificates also have my correct last name on them.

I am now processing my documents as I intend to try my luck abroad. The embassy said this may become an issue.

How do I fix this?

Thank you!

Buenaventura

Dear Buenaventura,

According to the Section 2 (3) of the Republic Act 9048, clerical or typographical errors refer to mistakes in writing, copying, transcribing, or typing that are harmless and innocuous, visible to the eyes or obvious to the understanding, and can be corrected or changed by reference to other existing record or records.

The typographical error on your last name can easily be corrected through an administrative proceeding. Administrative correction of entries in the civil registry is a way to correct clerical or typographical errors in entries in the records of the civil register.

These include misspelled name or misspelled place of birth, mistake in the entry of day and month in the date of birth, the sex of the person and the like (Ibid.).

File a petition to correct the error directly with the concerned civil register where your certificate of live birth was recorded. After proper evaluation, the civil register is vested with the power to make the necessary correction even without a court order.

Atty. Christoffer Allan A. Liquigan