Taguig closure of Makati facility halts swimming lessons for 4,400 students

The stoppage of the operation of the Makati Aqua Sports Arena (MASA) by Taguig City government has gravely affected some 4,400 students from Makati public schools.

This was according to City Administrator Claro Certeza as he said the facility, which is adjacent to Makati Park and Garden, was not included in the closure order issued by Taguig but was also shut down last 3 March.

“The illegal closure of MASA has disrupted the training of over 4,000 students. The rash action of Taguig has denied them access to the facility where they can learn an important life skill and even become competitive swimmers,” Certeza said.

Certeza said the facility had been the venue for the city’s I Can Swim Program since it was launched last year as part of the city’s efforts to empower the youth and build their resilience.

Aside from 2,195 participants of I Can Swim Program, MASA also caters to 1,486 Grade 12 students of the Higher School of UMak (HSU) and 719 students of the College of Human Kinetics of the University of Makati.

The closure of the facility poses a problem for students who need to complete their swimming course as part of their school curriculum.

"Obviously, Taguig officials did not consider the repercussions of closing down MASA. Their unwarranted and thoughtless action has adversely affected the lives of Makati students, including their own constituents," Certeza said.

Participants in the I Can Swim Program are given free swimming lessons every Saturday. The city also provides them with free swimming gear, including goggles, swim cap, kick board, trunks and rash guard. Last year, some 1,732 Grade 4 students successfully completed their training.

The program was initiated by Mayor Abby Binay to promote self-reliance among the youth and cultivate their potential in aquatic sports.

The MASA has two outdoor swimming pools – an Olympic size pool and a kiddie pool. It also has shower rooms and lockers.

On Sunday morning, masked Taguig personnel posted tarpaulins declaring the closure order and padlocked the gate of MASA even while there were Makati personnel inside the premises.

Taguig City though said they have been given by the Supreme Court the jurisdiction of the said 10 EMBO areas thus they have to exercise their clout in the said area.